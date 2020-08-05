Samsung announces foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung announced the latest foldable screen phone called Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Unpacked event. The smartphone, which was the follower of the Galaxy Fold that came out last year, has a new camera system, a larger external screen and cameras placed in the holes in the screens. Thanks to these changes, Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a more stylish and harmonious appearance compared to its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 features the first comprehensive changes Samsung has made to its flagship foldable phone. The smartphone manages to cover almost all the shortcomings seen in the original Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy z Fold 2 has a 6.2-inch screen that covers the entire front of the phone, rather than a strange little outer screen. This makes it a bit more practical to use the phone without opening it completely.

The size of the home screen is also 7.6 inches. The bulky notch in the upper right corner of the flexible interior display panel is also replaced by a small camera hole. It is worth noting that the refresh rate of this OLED panel also increased to 120Hz. At the heart of the foldable screen smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, as it has previously infiltrated the Internet.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is switching from the plastic screen to the screen protected by ultra thin glass. The company also preferred this screen on the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung points out that ultra thin glass is more durable than plastic. The format named “Flex Mod” in Galaxy Z Flip can also be used in Galaxy Z Fold 2. In this way, it will be possible to use the foldable phone when the screen is half open or while the phone is standing on the table like a computer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be presented to its users with two color options called mystic black and mystic bronze. No information has been provided yet about the price and release date of the foldable screen smartphone. Samsung announced it will share details of its new foldable phone at a separate event on September 1.



