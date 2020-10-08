Samsung Announces First F Series Phone ‘Galaxy F41’

Samsung announced the first phone in the Galaxy F series, its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy F41. The phone, which attracts attention with its camera features, seems to be preferred by many consumers with its reasonable price. Samsung’s new phone will be available on October 16th.

In a recent news we shared with you, we mentioned that South Korean technology giant Samsung is working on a new smartphone series. In fact, we said that the first smartphone in this series will be the Galaxy F41. Today, this has come true and Samsung announced the first smartphone in the Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F41.

Announced at an event held in India, the Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that offers FHD + resolution. This screen, which is in a notched structure, contains a front camera that offers a resolution of 32 MP. On the back of the phone, a fingerprint reader sensor has been added.

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy F41

On the back of the phone, we see a vertically positioned triple camera setup. The phone, which has a 64 MP main camera, has an ultra wide angle camera offering 8 MP resolution and a 5 MP live focus sensor. The camera hardware of the phone allows the use of features such as Single Take, which enables serial photo shoots and the use of live focus mode.

Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. Samsung supports this power with 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage space. In addition, the phone, which has microSD support to expand the storage space, comes with Android 10 based One UI 2.5 interface. The 6.000 mAh battery of the phone provides 15 watt fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

Display: 6.4 inch size FHD +, Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 6 GB (LPDDR4x)

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 32 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Operating System: Android 10 based One UI 2.5

Battery: 6.000 mAh (15 watt fast charge support)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Galaxy F41, which will be available in 3 different colors, black, blue and green, will be released on October 16. The prices of the phone will be as follows;

Version with 64 GB storage for $ 232

Version with 128 GB storage for $ 245



