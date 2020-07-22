Samsung announces 5G version of foldable phone

Samsung confirmed on Wednesday (22) the launch of an updated version of one of its foldable smartphones. This is the Galaxy Z Flip, which now has a variant with 5G support.

In addition to being able to connect to the mobile networks of the new generation of mobile data, the model gained a new processor. As the name suggests, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G is an update to the Snapdragon 865, a chip introduced by Qualcomm at the end of last year. The new model is focused on 5G and improving gaming experiences and artificial intelligence.

Among the supported technologies, the device can use 5G networks with the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) standard – which is the same currently adopted in Brazil, where the mobile network has been made official even before the auction of new frequencies and the distribution of the spectrum by interested operators.

The other technical specifications remain unchanged, including the dynamic AMOLED screen Full HD +, which is 6.7 “when opened. When closed, the device displays a smaller panel (1.1”) with information such as time, date and notifications.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip version 5G will be sold in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze. “Selected markets” will receive the device starting August 7, under the suggested price of $ 1,450. The 4G-only version with the previous generation chip costs $ 1,380.

So far, there is no information about the model’s arrival in Brazil. Here, the traditional Galaxy Z Flip arrived in March 2020 and sells for R $ 8,999.

It is worth remembering that Samsung scheduled a conference for August 5 and has already anticipated that five new products will be presented at the event. One is probably the second generation of its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold.



