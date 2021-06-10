Samsung Announces 50 MP ISOCELL JN1 Camera Sensor

Samsung has announced its newest camera sensor for smartphones. With the latest sensor called ISOCELL JN1, Samsung offers a resolution of 50 megapixels. The fact that a single pixel is 0.64 μm stands out as one of the most striking features of ISOCELL JN1.

Samsung states that the sensor is suitable for use in both mid-range and flagship phones. The sensor, which provides advanced pixel isolation with the presence of ISOCELL 2.0, reduces noise. Improvement of light sensitivity and enhancement of color accuracy are also among the features of the sensor.

ISOCELL JN1 combines four pixels with Tetrapixel technology and enables 12.5 megapixel resolution noise-free photos. This makes real-time HDR possible.

Improved the phase-detection focusing system, Samsung offers this system under the name Double Super PD. The improvement of the micro lens on the pixels increases autofocus speed and accuracy.

It is possible to record 4K 60 fps or 1080p 240 fps video with the sensor. However, it is also worth noting that this depends on the processor of the phone.

Samsung has already started production of the 50 megapixel ISOCELL JN1. This shows that the output of the phones that carry the sensor is not far away.