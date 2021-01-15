Samsung Announces 108MP ISOCELL HM3

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hit the market to show the world what the South Korean giant had to offer. In addition to a huge screen with high resolution and refresh rate, the device stood out for its set of cameras, especially the main 108MP. Equipped with a proprietary ISOCELL HM1 sensor, the S20 Ultra disappointed users due to constant problems with its focus.

With the arrival of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung has just introduced its new ISOCELL HM3, also 108MP. In addition to promising a greater dynamic range and a smaller amount of noise, the launch embodies a series of technologies developed to improve the quality of the focus, which are combined with the laser of the set to offer a superior experience to the previous generation.

Starting with the technical aspects, the ISOCELL HM3 is a sensor with 1 / 1.33 “and 0.8 micron pixels, which features a Nonapixel RGB Bayer Pattern color filter, with 12-bit color depth. There is also an analog gain of x16 when operating at 108MP and x48 in other modes, captures 10 FPS at 108MP and 90 FPS at 12MP, captures videos at 8K at 30 FPS, 4K at 120 FPS and Full HD at 240 FPS, as well as Smart- ISO Pro, which combines two images to enhance the brightness, and Staggered HDR.

The highlight is the Super-PD Plus technology, a phase detection autofocus system (PDAF) that uses optimized microlenses to guarantee the autofocus speed even in low light scenarios. According to Samsung, the feature allows users to take photographs of people and objects in motion without blur and with great speed.

The Samsung ISOCELL HM3 debuts on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and if it proves a powerful evolution from its predecessor, it is very likely that we will see the component reach other top of the line in the course of 2021.