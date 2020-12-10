We saw that the most used mobile applications of this year were announced one by one. Following the announcement of the best mobile applications on the Google Play Store and App Store side, Samsung announced the best mobile application of 2020. Fortnite was the game of the year, according to the list announced by Samsung, which also includes themes besides mobile applications.

Samsung Galaxy Store 2020’s best mobile app

Samsung added Fortnite, which has not fallen from the game agenda with the problems it has experienced this year, among the winners of 2020’s Best Galaxy Store Awards. After Fortnite, which won the game of the year award, Microsoft signed Forza Street comes on the best game graphics side. After a very busy year, with less than a month to finish this year, the best on the mobile side started to appear.

Samsung also rolled up its sleeves for the Galaxy Store Awards; The best practices, games, themes and clock interfaces of the year are featured. The South Korea-based tech firm also introduced a new award category this year: Bixby Capsules. In this context, Samsung’s best mobile application of 2020 is also evident. 22 winners from 14 different countries announced at the awards show.

NBA Top Shot, signed by Samsung, was rated as the best application. Developed by Dapper Lab, the game targets basketball fans. On the health side, BetterHelp earned the title of best practice. Spotify is the winner of the new Bixby Capsules category. The winner of the developer side of the same category is Big Sky Weather.

State of Survival, chosen as the best simulation game, is followed by Garena Free Fire as the best action game. The daily game prize goes to Uno! In the best indie game category, Clawee becomes the best RPG game of the year, LEGO Legancy: Heroes Unboxed, while WGT Gold becomes the best Arcade game.



