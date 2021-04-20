Samsung and Xiaomi may have ‘invisible camera’ phone in 2021

Samsung and Xiaomi: At least four large manufacturers will launch camera phones under the screen in 2021, including Samsung and Xiaomi, according to a new rumor. The information comes from Ice Universe, a Twitter profile that usually leaks details from the mobile industry and brought news about the use of “invisible” selfie sensors.

According to the source, four companies are working on camera phones under the screen and will launch the devices in 2021: Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and ZTE. The devices are expected to hit the market in the second half of the year, says Ice Universe.

According to the information, Samsung will adopt the camera under the screen in a foldable cell phone. The device that can mark the debut of the technology in the brand’s catalog is the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to speculation.

Xiaomi is supposed to use the camera under the screen in the Mi Mix 4, which has already appeared in renderings. The line of cell phones of the Chinese manufacturer is famous for betting on a great use of the display and the adoption of the novelty would not be a big surprise.

Oppo has also shown interest in camera technology under the screen. The company was one of the first to show the solution, in 2019, and expanded the idea to partner companies. Realme, which has ties to the Chinese giant, revealed that it has been working on a smartphone with an “invisible camera” for the past year.

ZTE, which was also mentioned by Ice Universe, was the first company to launch a camera phone under the screen, the Axon 20 5G. The use of technology was not well received, since the quality of the images has dropped considerably, but, according to the rumor, the company is improving the solution to redeem itself in its next release.