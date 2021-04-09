Samsung and Olympus could team up to improve cell phone cameras

Samsung: South Korean manufacturer Samsung and the traditional Japanese brand Olympus may soon establish an alliance. According to information from industry leak specialists, the duo would be interested in collaborations in the field of photography.

According to the Twitter profile known as Yogesh, the two companies came to talk about the matter, but details of the negotiations are still kept secret – the process may not even go through.

However, there is already speculation as to what kind of collaboration may arise. The main theory is that both can work on a new and improved foldable smartphone from the Galaxy Fold line or on improving the cameras of the future Galaxy S22 family of mobile phones. So far, neither party has confirmed or denied the rumor.

It is worth remembering that photography companies like Hasselblad, Zeiss and Leica, for example, have already entered into partnerships with other brands of mobile devices to collaborate or provide lens technology and other resources.

Samsung also has experience in the industry: it is one of the biggest names in the sensor industry, especially with ISOCELL models. Olympus, despite tradition, had to sell its camera division in 2020 as part of a restructuring.