Samsung and Apple produced fewer phones in Q3 2021; competitors grew

The pandemic directly affected the smartphone market, impacting the number of units manufactured and sold around the world, something that is still seen in recent reports that show the number of smartphones produced and sold by manufacturers, revealing that major brands such as Samsung and Apple production of phones decreased, while competitors grew in the same period.

According to data from a survey carried out by the company TrendForce, during the second quarter of this year the global smartphone market registered about 307 million units produced, an increase of 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, but a drop 11% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The report points out that Samsung was the brand that produced the most devices between the months of April and June, with around 58.5 million devices being manufactured by the company. a sharp drop of 23.5% compared to the first quarter of the year.

The decrease in production may be a reflection of the advance of the new Coronavirus pandemic in India and Vietnam, forcing the South Korean to temporarily interrupt the activity of its factories.

Advancement of competition

While Samsung shows an almost 24% drop in smartphone production, competitors such as OPPO or Xiaomi grew significantly during the pandemic, with the former registering an 80% increase in production, while Xiaomi had 70% more compared to with the same period of 2020.

Both produced approximately 49.5 million units, contributing to a large share of the global cell phone market. Although both have registered an increase of almost 90%, looking at the numbers for the first and third quarter we will see a slight drop, however these brands continue to show impressive results.

And Apple?

The Cupertino giant is a case in point, as we are on the eve of the launch of the new generation of iPhone, an event that may have contributed to the suppliers reducing the production of the iPhone 12 to just 42 million devices during the third quarter of the year , representing a 22% drop with the second quarter.

This made Apple the fourth-largest smartphone maker in the world, dropping two positions. Despite this, once released the iPhone 13 is expected to heat up factories again and put Apple in second place again.