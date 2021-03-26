Samsung adds podcast episodes to its entertainment app

Samsung phone owners have a new option to listen to podcasts. The company also adds a podcast section to its entertainment application called “Free”. Samsung phone owners can also access TV shows, movies, games and news in the Free app.

This new episode, called Samsung Podcasts, first meets users on Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20, S10 and Note 10. Users who log in to the Free application with a Samsung account will be able to listen to the podcasts added to the catalog in the application.

According to the information given by Samsung, thousands of podcasts are offered to users in the application. It will also be possible to find popular content from channels such as This American Life, NPR and iHeartMedia in the app.

Instead of developing a separate podcast app to compete with Pocket Casts or Google Podcasts, Samsung opted to add this experience to one of its existing apps. Therefore, it would not be correct to say that the company copied an existing application. Shared screenshots suggest that Samsung has no intention of replacing these apps.