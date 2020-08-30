Samsung adds Galaxy M51 early to its website in Germany

The focus of several recent leaks (1, 2, 3), the Galaxy M51 smartphone was listed ahead of time on Samsung’s official website in Germany. With the addition of the cell phone on the page, it was possible to discover its specifications and price in the European country – the company did not make any announcement to make the device official.

According to the information, the model will have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O almost borderless screen, with Super AMOLED Plus technology. The hole-shaped notch on the screen will be centered at the top. See below:

Hardware and battery

On its main hardware, the Galaxy M51 would have an octa-core processor – possibly the Snapdragon 730 -, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage – expandable to an additional 512 GB, using a microSD card.

One of the main highlights of the M line is the battery, and this new model will be no different. Samsung inserted one with a capacity of 7,000 mAh, in addition to supporting 25W fast charging.

Cameras

In the set of sensors for capturing images, Samsung promises a lens suitable for almost all situations, in addition to clear photos when taken both during the day and at night.

The device has four rear cameras of 64 MP (f / 1.8) + 12 MP (ultra-wide; f / 2.2) + 5 MP (depth; f / 2.4) + 5 MP (macro; f / 2.4). To top it off, there is also the 32 MP selfie sensor.

Technical specifications

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa-core processor

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Rear quad camera:

64 MP main sensor (f / 1.8)

Ultra-wide 12 MP sensor (f / 2.2)

5 MP depth sensor (f / 2.4)

5 MP macro sensor (f / 2.4)

32 MP front camera

7,000 mAh battery

25W fast charging support

Pricing and availability

As the Samsung page in Germany shows, the Galaxy M51 can be found in two color options: black and white. The suggested price of the device in the European country is € 360.01 (~ R $ 2,310).



