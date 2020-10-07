Samsung adds another member to Galaxy M31 family

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was introduced in February. This model was followed by the Galaxy M31s, which was introduced in July. Amazon India unveiled a new member that the South Korean tech giant will add to this series. This new phone will bear the name Galaxy M31 Prime.

The M31 Prime’s demo page is currently available on Amazon India. Here, it is possible to see both the design and the features of the smartphone. The phone’s name is shown as Galaxy M Prime on Amazon’s page. However, when looking at the source code of the page, the name M31 Prime is clearly visible.

At the heart of the Galaxy M31 Prime will be Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage options will be 64 and 128 GB. With the support of MicroSD cards, 512 GB can be added on this area.

The M31 Prime will provide the energy it needs with a 6000 mAh battery. This battery, which will be charged through the USB-C input, will have 15W charging support. There will be four cameras in total on the phone. The 32-megapixel camera on the front of the M31 Prime will be able to record slow motion and 4K video.

The quad camera system on the back consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

It is also seen that there will be a fingerprint scanner on the back panel of the M31 Prime. However, the phone will also feature face recognition. 3.5 mm. The screen size of the phone, which also has a headphone jack, is currently unknown. It is also worth noting that there is a drop notch on this screen where the camera is placed.

However, both the M31 and M31s have 6.4 and 6.5 inches, respectively, full HD + resolution AMOLED displays. It seems likely that there will be a similar screen on the M31 Prime.

Galaxy M31 Prime has a similar design and features to M31 and M31s. For this reason, it is not fully understood why Samsung felt the need to launch this model. It is necessary to wait to see how the company will position the M31 Prime in its portfolio.



