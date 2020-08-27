Samsung A12 features leaked to media

Samsung has begun work to renew the lowest-spec model of the A series. The Samsung A11 model, introduced in May, will soon be replaced by a higher model. Samsung A12 specs leaked.

Samsung A12 features leaked

The Samsung A12, which will come as a new version of the A11 model with model number SM-A115F, will be released with the model code SM-A125F. The new model, which is stated to be powered by an 8-core processor running at 1.8 GHz, will have common features with the A11.

The model, which will appear with the PLS TFT capacitive screen and triple camera array, is expected to be released with a fingerprint reader on the back. Among the leaked information is that it will be sold with 32 GB and 64 GB storage options.

The Samsung A11 model came up with two different RAM options, 2 GB and 3 GB. Similarly, the new model is expected to be offered with two different RAM options.

Although there is not enough storage space, it will be among the reasons for users to choose microSD card support. The screen sizes of the model expected to arrive with Android 10 are not yet known.

Samsung A12 is rumored to come with 15 W fast charging support.



