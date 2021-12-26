Samsung: 2022 Lineup Of TVs And Monitors To Come With HDR10+ For Gaming

Samsung: As promised by Samsung in November, the brand’s 2022 televisions and monitors will hit stores with the HDR10+ gaming standard installed. According to the announcement made Friday (23) on the South Korean website, the novelty will offer a series of features for gamers, such as a variable refresh rate (VRR) of up to 120 Hz, an optimized configuration for low latency and automatic HDR calibration.

Developed through a partnership between Samsung, 20th Century Fox and Panasonic, HDR10+ is a high dynamic range (HDR) video technology that adds dynamic metadata to source files. When applied to gameplay, the tool automatically adjusts the correct setting for each game, which promises more performance without the need for manual adjustments.

These instant game settings, known as Open PQ metadata, place the technology as a potential competitor to Dolby Vision HDR for gaming, present in the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Which Samsung monitors will support the HDR10+?

Scheduled for release at CES 2022 from January 5th (if the event actually occurs), the new HDR10 + GAMING standard will be adopted by Samsung’s 2022 Neo QLED lineup on Q70 TV series and above, in addition to gaming monitors . According to Seokwoo Yong, executive vice president and head of the R&D team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, the result is “advanced and richer visuals, and realistic images”.

Yong points out that “Samsung will continue to invest in users’ viewing experiences”, which could mean a heavy bet on HDR10+ GAMING. The expectation is that, during the presentation of the company’s new models, several game companies will present new titles based on the new standard. Not to mention that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, RTX 20 and GTX 16 Series GPUs will support HDR10+, says Samsung.