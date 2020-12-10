Samsung 110 Inch Television With MicroLED Technology

Samsung announced its new smart television with micoLED technology. Introduced as a member of the “The Wall” series with futuristic designs, the television is 110 inches in size and offers 4K resolution. The television with impressive features will be available in the first quarter of 2021.

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced its new television at an event it organized. The television, which is the newest member of the television product line called “The Wall” by the company, has breathtaking features. So, not only in Turkey, the world can not have too many consumers across television, what is promised?

Samsung’s new TV is 110 inches in size. The television, which offers 4K resolution, has microLED technology, unlike traditional products. Samsung says this technology means micrometer sized LEDs, and these LEDs also produce light and color from their own pixel structures. In addition, this television meets 100 percent of the RGB color space. In this way, almost every color is presented in the most accurate tone and brightness.

This is how Samsung’s new smart TV looks

Samsung’s The Wall series products stand out with their futuristic designs. In this context, the last member of the series is equally impressive. Because this smart television offers a screen-to-body ratio of 99.99 percent. In other words, this television has no frame. Standing like a painting on the wall, the television offers a 5.1 sound system called Majestic Sound System, despite its thin structure that offers disadvantages.

Samsung did not provide any more details about its new smart TV. For example, the price of this 110-inch television has not been announced at this time. However, we can say that the price of this television will be several times higher than Samsung’s other 4K or 8K televisions. In addition, important features such as the connection options of this television are currently unknown. The company seems to give detailed information about the television it will launch globally in the first quarter of 2021 in the upcoming period.



