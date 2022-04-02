Sammy Cimarelli of The Circle gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Spencer Moore II

An All-American kid! Sammy Cimarelli gave birth to her and her partner Spencer Moore’s first child.

“Heaven sent,” the couple captioned a photo of their newborn’s tiny legs on Friday, April 1. Each of them shared the same posts on their Instagram pages.

The 27-year-old graduate of The Circle spoke about her pregnancy in January, writing on Instagram: “2022. Everything I wanted.”

The Florida native’s debut came a month after she congratulated the 24-year-old All American star on her birthday in a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Hbd to the man who showed me more than I could ever ask for,” Cimarelli wrote on Instagram after “another year around the sun” in December 2021. “The happiest, loving, caring, most thoughtful person I’ve ever seen. we met. You light up every room you enter. Thank you for sharing the space with me.”

The actor shared the same nice message for the former Netflix personality when she turned 27 three months earlier.

“Happy birthday, @sammiee, she’s the most beautiful girl I think I’ve ever had the opportunity to share a space with,” the Missouri native captioned an Instagram post in September 2021. “Words can’t describe how much you mean to me. How much I care about you. How much I love you, because I really do. You’re my man. My biggest fan, biggest supporter and partner for life. Our story is just beginning, but I can’t wait to fill in all the gaps with you. I love you with all of me, enjoy this day, and I’ll see you soon.”

Sharing the news of her baby with her Instagram followers, Cimarelli detailed her journey during pregnancy, from her positive test and ultrasound appointment to the progress of her budding belly and her baby’s kicks.

“Watching my body change was probably the scariest/happiest/most emotional roller coaster of all; it was a fun ride,” the future star captioned the January footage on Instagram. Her boyfriend commented on this with a heart emoji.

While the Cabrini University graduate hid her pregnancy for months, she didn’t mind putting on a “belly inside out” in an unbuttoned cardigan and a black bikini, among other clothing options, as soon as she made her statement.

The expectant mother wrote on Instagram in January: “Whoever said moms can’t… should shut up. No matter how many side eyes I have, this belly doesn’t hide. I create life. Let me live!”