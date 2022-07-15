Sami Sheen Says Everything is “fine,” Charlie Sheen’s dad Doesn’t Support Her OnlyFans Venture, Praises Denise Richards’ Mom

Sami and Charlie Sheen. Courtesy of Sami Shin/Instagram; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Work in progress. Sami Sheen said her father, Charlie Sheen, still doesn’t agree with her decision to join OnlyFans, but she’s fine with it.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen through the years

“I really don’t mind, it’s fine,” the 18—year-old influencer told TMZ on Thursday, July 14. — No, not too much.

After the teen announced her NSFW app debut, the Major League actor hinted that her mother, Denise Richards, was the reason Sami decided to join the site. “This didn’t happen under my roof,” Charlie told Us Weekly in a June statement. “I don’t approve of it, but since I can’t prevent it, I encouraged her to keep stylish, creative and not sacrifice her honesty.”

However, a few days later, the New York native changed his mind after his 51-year-old ex-wife pointed out that some OnlyFans content is not so different from what appears on Instagram and Twitter.

Family drama! Inside the Ups and downs of Denise Richards with her daughter Sami

“Denise highlighted a lot of important points that I had hastily overlooked and rejected,” Charlie told Us in June in a statement through his publicist. “It’s more important than ever that Sami has a united parental front that she can rely on when she embarks on this new adventure. From now on, she will have it in abundance.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills graduate has since joined OnlyFans herself—and her daughter is on her side. “I don’t mind at all. I’m happy for her,” Sami told TMZ about her mom’s decision to join the subscription service. “I am very grateful that I have a supportive mom by my side.”

Charlie also expressed his support for Richards’ foray into OnlyFans, telling Us in June, “Go after them, Denise.” Earlier this month, the Illinois native told us that critics were “unfairly” condemning the decision to join the platform themselves.

Inside Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Relationship with Teenage Daughters

“My parents have always supported my career and did not condemn me for the decisions I made when I worked and started as an actress,” explained the star of “Wild Affairs”. “I think it’s important — no matter what my daughters do — to support them no matter what. I want them to feel empowered and [be] empowered… and that’s something that I think is really important and something that I will always support.”

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress shares 17-year-olds Sami and Lola with Charlie, whom she divorced in 2006. She is also the mother of 11-year-old daughter Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

Richards also told us that she and Sami are planning a collaboration with OnlyFans in the future, now that they are both in the app. “We’re going to do a really cool shoot together,” the “Starship Troopers” actress teased. “It will be something really editorial and beautiful. I’m excited.”