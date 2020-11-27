Same feat as Britney Spears on Billie Eilish Hot 100

Billie Eilish joins Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift with their latest charting feat.

On the Hot 100 last week, Billie Eilish debuted with her new single “Therefore I Am” at # 94.

That’s a pretty low position for someone as hugely popular as the teenage dark pop singer, but it was just the beginning of the cut; In this setting, the tune skyrockets on the bill, and in doing so, Eilish earns a rare place in the history books and joins a select group of some of the most successful pop stars of all time.

This time, “Therefore I Am” soars from # 94 to # 2 on the latest Hot 100 issue.

Jumping 92 points in one turn is extremely rare, and it’s a big enough win to help the famous singer earn the honor of the fourth-greatest jump in the rankings of all time.

According to research on the Hot 100 that was done in Somagnews, only six songs in history have risen at least 90 places at a time.

That’s not very surprising, considering that a very specific number of factors must be at play for a song to have a chance at doing so, rather than just enjoying a good start on the Hot 100 (which is no longer rare at all). .

Billie Eilish reaches Britney Spears achievement

The most impressive forward move in Hot 100 history was achieved just over a year ago when Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie “Me!” jumped from # 100, where she began her journey, to # 2, where she stalled, unable to become another leader for Taylor Swift and the first for Panic! on the Disco leader.

The second-biggest rise on the Hot 100 belongs to Kelly Clarkson’s “My Life Would Suck Without You,” which went from No. 97 to No. 1 in 2009.

The year before, Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” had dropped from No. 96 to No. 1.

The only other two tracks that scale at least 90 slots from week to week are “Beautiful Liar” by Beyoncé and Shakira (91 spots) and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 and Cardi B (90 spots).

“Therefore, I am” launched on a Thursday with hours remaining in a follow-up week, and it garnered enough broadcasts and sales to become one of the 100 most consumed cuts in the country in that framework.

Then after a full follow-up period passed, Billie Eilish’s latest fan favorite got better in every way, and now it stands as one of the most successful singles in the US.



