Samantha Maxis, CoD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Samantha Maxis already has a release date in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The operator arrives with a package of themed cosmetics.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will welcome Samantha Maxis on March 4. The new operator will debut in the playable plane along with a cosmetic package available in the store of both games. We tell you all the content and its price.

Samantha Maxis, all the contents of the package

As we said, starting on March 4, you can purchase the Samantha Maxis Reactive operator package in the store, which includes the operator, weapons projects and more. It will be the first additional character after Naga, the protagonist of Season 2. Its price, as usual in sets of this type, is 2,400 COD points, which is 19.99 euros in exchange.

Veil of Aether – Sam Maxis Legendary Skin

Z-74u: AK-74u ultra project

Neutralizer: Gallo SA12 Legendary Project

Mutilate and Tame: Legendary Finishing Move

Ominous Radiance: Legendary Business Card

Death Rider – Legendary Emblem

Zombie Rabbit: Epic Amulet

Green Reaper: Epic Sticker

We have to point out that the modification of the Ak-74 is reactive, that is, its appearance will evolve as we obtain deaths during a game. These weapons projects debuted this season, taking over from those already seen in Black Ops 4. In fact, Raven Software has fixed an issue related to them in battle royale. Here you will find its weight and changes.

In this way, only two unpublished faces would be left to appear. Both Rivas and Wolf are scheduled to launch later, on the occasion of the reinforcements that are expected during Season 2. As for the Modern Warfare operators, we recently got to know the face of Roze through a theme pack. For the same price you will get the character (or aspect, in case you already have it) and content related to its background.