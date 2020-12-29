Samantha broke the silence before the drama started

In the late 90s, HBO was commissioned to bring fans 6 seasons of the drama that follows four friends and their love affair, Sex and the City.

Fans got the good news in recent days, about the reboot of a season 7 as a kind of limited miniseries run by streaming platform HBO Max.

The news was released last week by Deadline, confirming that a limited series reboot was under discussion on the streaming platform.

But, before the information was made public, the interpreter of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall, had already indicated that she had no interest in returning to the program

Kim Cattrall has refused to reprise her role in Sex and the City, despite tireless requests from fans. In this sense, the actress is focused on other projects and therefore remains firm in her decision not to participate in the reboot.



