Samantha Bee Releases Statement After Full Frontal Was Canceled After 7 Seasons

After the merger of Warner Media and Discovery, Inc., major changes took place at TBS. Since they became Warner Bros. Discovery, the network has canceled several of its original shows. Now his signature late-night talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has been canceled after seven seasons. And after the move, Bee herself published a statement.

Representatives of the star confirmed the cancellation of Full Frontal in publications such as THR, and soon after, the comedian herself took to Twitter to share thoughts about her show, which was the last to receive the axe. In her response, she expressed gratitude to the network and ended up shutting everything down with her unique wit:

After 7 seasons of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return to TBS this fall. We are so grateful for our loyal audience, our wonderful team and for the fact that every week we have to annoy the right people — for the fact that there was no wrestling, no baseball, no special episode of the Big Bang.

The series, which premiered on TBS back in 2016, was a satirical show in which the main host took comedic (and insightful) views on the political and social events of the day. The mentioned production seemed natural for Samantha Bee, since she had previously been a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart for 12 years, which made her the longest-serving person in this position. During its existence, the series has received critical acclaim and received 18 Emmy Award nominations. In 2017, Bi and Co. They won the Emmy Award for Best Screenplay for a variety release for their work on the event “Non-White House Correspondents’ Dinner”.

At the time of this writing, fans of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee can still watch the full episodes on the TBS website.

That’s not all…