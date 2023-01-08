Sam Smith is going to release a new song “Gimme” featuring Coffey and Jesse Reyes on Wednesday (January 11).

The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album “Gloria”, which will be released on January 27. It also includes Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” which led to the couple becoming the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively. topped the Billboard Hot 100.

“Gimme” will not be Reyes’ only appearance on “Gloria” — she will also be a guest on the track “Perfect”, and Ed Sheeran is going to close the album with a guest song “Who We Love”.

Smith was also announced as one of the guests of the first edition of Saturday Night Live 2023 on January 21. Lil Baby will also perform, and Aubrey Plaza will be the guest host.

GIMME ft. @Jessiereyez and @originalkoffee WEDNESDAY 11th JANUARY ⚓️ GLORIA is coming January 27th 💛 pic.twitter.com/PghOjucvyH — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 6, 2023

Smith is then set to embark on a UK and European tour in April and May. You can see the dates below and buy tickets here.

APRIL

Wednesday 12 – Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 14 – Dublin, 3Arena

Tuesday 18 – London, The O2 Arena

Wednesday 19 – London, The O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

Tuesday 25 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Saturday 29 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

MAY

Monday 01 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

Thursday 04 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Saturday 06 – Oslo, Spektrum

Monday 08 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Tuesday 09 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Friday 12 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

Saturday 13 – Paris, Accor Arena

Tuesday 16 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

Thursday 18 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

Saturday 20 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

Sunday 21 – Turin, Pala Alpitour

Wednesday 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

After the stage in the UK and Europe, Smith will travel to North America, where their first tour since 2018 will take place.