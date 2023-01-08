Sam Smith and Lil Baby have been announced as the first musical guests of 2023 on Saturday Night Live.

The show will begin again on January 21, when Smith will join guest host Aubrey Plaza as a musical guest.

A week later (January 28) Lil Baby will present a new project “It’s Only Me” on the show together with host Michael B. Jordan.

In a review of “It’s Only Me”, NME wrote: “If the cuts were removed from ‘It’s Only Me’, it could rival his previous releases — instead, it’s a few steps behind the greatness.”

Meanwhile, Smith recently announced their first North American tour since 2018 in support of their new album “Gloria”.

The singer is going to start a 27-day “Gloria the Tour” in North America in July this year, during which they will visit Miami, New York, Vancouver, Houston and other places. Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyes, who is participating in “Gloria,” will also appear as a special guest at every stop except the August 4 concert at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

New year, new shows!! pic.twitter.com/IEyYUMlLku — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 5, 2023

SNL closed in 2022 with a performance by Lizzo, who performed “Break Up Twice” and Stevie Wonder’s holiday tune “Someday At Christmas”.

Other recent performers include SZA, who replaced Yeah Yeah Yeahs due to illness, and last year Willow, Megan T Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacey also appeared on the show.

The premiere of the 48th season of the show “Saturday Night Live” took place in October, when Kendrick Lamar performed three songs from the latest album “Mr. Morales and the big steppers.”