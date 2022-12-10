Sam Ryder Says That The Fact That He Almost Drowned While Surfing Inspired Him to Succeed in Music.

Sam Ryder spoke about the impact of a surfing accident on his life.

The accident happened four years ago when the Eurovision runner-up was vacationing in Hawaii, and forced him to reassess his life, pushing him to put more effort into his music career.

In an interview with the BBC , Ryder said: “I was surfing in Hawaii and my board broke. Then a wave hit me and I almost drowned. It pushed me so far into the water. And the turbulence of the water, the force is incredible. Struggling with it, you feel like you’ve been hit by a bus.”

He had to spend a week in bed to recover from the accident, during which he realized that he had to devote himself to his “true purpose.”

“Obviously, the golden rule of surfing is never to underestimate the sea, but until it goes wrong, you won’t be able to understand it,” he continued. “You’re like, ‘I’m insignificant in this pond.’ But that day was important to me because I wanted to surf really well and ride big waves, but [the accident] brought me back to my true goal.

“I thought: “You can’t do what you love the most, that is, music and singing, if you’re at the bottom of the sea.”

When he recovered, he and his girlfriend opened a vegan cafe and became a singer at weddings to earn extra money.

“I remember the first time I sang [the wedding], I was singing Whitney Houston, my eyes were closed, and in my head I was saying to myself: “I’m going to smash this song,” he recalled in an interview with the BBC. “Then it ended and I opened my eyes and no one even realized I had started the song, let alone finished it. It stunned me, like: “Did I do something wrong?”

“But I quickly realized, of course, that no one cares about you. They’re there for their family. You are here to create an atmosphere. And it was important because at that moment I stopped associating music with the perception of my friends and started doing it from the bottom of my heart.”

Ryder also spoke during the interview about his debut album “There is nothing but Space, dude!”, which was released yesterday (December 9). “I wanted to focus on the principles of hope and faith and how to preserve these things,” he explained. “I’ve been making music since I was 13, and I’ve always been on the gas pedal, with full faith, with full faith — even though I was literally bombarded with failures.

“You start asking yourself, ‘What’s going to happen? Maybe I’m finished?” All these stupid thoughts that I know we all have. But now, sitting here, looking back, I think: “Wow, you must have been so excited.” I had no idea what was waiting for me around the corner. And that’s the lesson, I suppose. Keep hope alive for a long period of time.”

Ryder will play a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One after the channel shows the first ever New Year’s Eve fireworks display in London after the pandemic.