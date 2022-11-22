Sam Ryder Announces a Special New Year’s Concert For The BBC

Sam Ryder has announced a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One and iPlayer called Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve.

The participant who took second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is going to perform “classical melodies and several special duets” on television on December 31 after the first full-fledged fireworks display in New York since 2019.

Announcing the event on BBC Radio 2 today (22 November), Ryder told Zoe Ball: “I can’t think of a better way to end 2022 than by singing some of my favorite songs with some very special guests.

“It’s been such an incredible 12 months, full of incredible blessings thanks to amazing people, and I’m so excited to introduce you to 2023! As always, thank you for the opportunity!”

The show is scheduled to be pre-recorded at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, on Wednesday, December 7. It will be broadcast on both sides of the Midnight celebration on BBC One and iPlayer. You can apply for personal participation here.

According to a press release, Ryder’s guest appearances at the concert will be announced “in due course.” See the ad below.

🚀 He's searched around the universe and been down some black holes… and now #Eurovision star Sam Ryder's rounding off his incredible 2022 by rocking into the New Year on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Wylp43Pd4k pic.twitter.com/lN54te9bUa — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 22, 2022

Ryder is due to release his debut studio album, “There’s Nothing But Space, Dude!” on November 18 via Parlophone label (pre-order here). Earlier this month, he shared a new single called “All The Way Over”.

Ryder’s first full-length album will also include his hit “Space Man”, which took second place at Eurovision this year, scoring an impressive 466 points, as well as the singles “Living Without You” (featuring Sigala and David Guetta) and “Someone”.

In a previous statement , the artist said: “To create during this time a collection of works representing aspects of our journey seems to be the highest honor and a wonderful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who make this vortex possible — you.”

In the summer, Ryder told NME about the “amazing” experience of recording his debut album.

This week he will play two concerts at the brand new Outernet Hall in London (November 23/24) ahead of a headlining tour of the UK and Ireland in March/April next year.