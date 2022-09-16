Sam Ponder’s Tweet about Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral

Ahead of Thursday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback duel.

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of today’s game. However, fans were also interested to see how the film crew would behave.

Legendary actor Al Michaels teamed up with American football star, analyst Kirk Herbstreit. During the fourth quarter of today’s game, ESPN star Sam Ponder had an idea that the entire college football world liked.

“Herbie’s voice, coupled with the battle chant, confused me a little,” she said.

Ponder’s husband, Christian, played his college football at Florida State, which has the same battle chant as the Chiefs fans.