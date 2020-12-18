Sam Lake: Remedy Entertainment’s new game has history

The Finnish studio is already working on its next video game after Control, although it still has no name, release date or platforms.

The renowned writer and creative director of Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, has reported through the social network Twitter about the progress of his next video game, which already has a finalized draft of the story that will be told in the title. After the success of Control (2019, 505 Games), the Finnish studio based in Espoo continues to work on its already announced new project, of which no details are available.

As he explains, what he is holding in his hand in the attached photograph is the first draft of the story of the new title. In this way, it can be understood that the work is, at least, in a phase of conceptual development. No details have been disclosed about whether it has begun to be developed and scheduled or the status of that eventual development.

Last August we learned that he will share a universe with Control and Alan Wake, so he will belong to the same cosmos and there will be lore, a plot background, somehow interconnected. “Each game is an independent experience, but also a gateway to a larger universe that provides exciting opportunities for crossover events,” they said.

The Remedy Projects: CrossfireX and Control Ultimate Edition

This is not the only ongoing project from the company responsible for Alan Wake, however. CrossfireX, developed under the Unreal Engine 4 for Xbox Game Studios and with the support of Smilegate Entertainment, will be released sometime next year 2021 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. It is a FPs within the CrossFire series. While Remedy will do the campaign, Smilegate Entertainment is in charge of the development of the multiplayer component, which will be free to play.

Regarding Control, after being awarded by awards as one of the best video games of last year 2019, just a few days ago it arrived on Xbox Game Pass in its version for Xbox One. Control Ultimate Edition will be published soon, a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with technical and audiovisual improvements that will include all the DLC published to date. The estimated date of this version, which will be released at a reduced price and will not be updated for free for buyers of the original video game, is “early 2021”. Control will only be updated to the next gen if we purchase the Ultimate Edition.



