Sam Hunt cancels performance in Canada due to “government restrictions”: “We hoped they would be lifted”

Sam Hunt. Paul A Hebert / Shutterstock

The show won’t continue. Sam Hunt has cancelled his upcoming performance at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada.

The hottest country music Jocks: Blake Shelton, Kane Brown and others

“Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5,” the 37-year—old musician said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, July 28. “We had hoped that these restrictions would be lifted as the date approached, but now it is obvious that this will not happen. The Boots & Hearts Music Festival has provided a great replacement, and we all hope that you can continue to have a great weekend in Burles Creek.”

According to the official Boots and Hearts Twitter account, Jake Owen will replace the Wishful Drinking singer at the four-day country music event. Shania Twain and Florida George Line are also scheduled to perform among many other artists.

Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed their first child, daughter Lucy Lou, in June. 36-year-old Fowler filed for divorce in February after nearly five years of marriage, claiming that the “House Party” singer was “guilty of inappropriate marital behavior” and “adultery.”

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Alabama native also claimed that “all hopes of reconciliation” had been exhausted. However, just a few hours later, she withdrew the complaint.

Celebrity Kids of 2022: Find out who the stars were born to

“The divorce has been canceled,” a source told Us in May. “Sam is working on rebuilding his relationship with Hannah.” After the birth of his daughter, Hunt told a crowd of fans how the little girl changed him during the Star’s for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville.

“I think being here— both in the music business and on the road — kind of hardened my heart. My heart has definitely become a lot heavier in many ways since I left this small town. It’s amazing how this little girl melted it all in one night a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

A few years before he became a father, the CMT Music Award winner admitted that Fowler was struggling with marriage to a public figure. “She has her own life, her ambitions, her dreams and things that are important to her, and I want to support them as much as she supported me,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2017. “I think it was a little bit. these first weeks of marriage were lopsided, so I definitely owe her.”

The Most Shocking Celebrity Divorces

The duo first met in 2008 and temporarily broke up after four years of dating. After spending time apart, Hunt came to the conclusion that the relationship is worth restoring.

“I realized she was supposed to be a part of my life, and when I realized that, I tried to convince her as quickly as possible that this was the way it should be,” he told Nash Country Daily in January 2017. .