Sam Heughan Prepares to Talk About Sassenach & More

The Outlander series is preparing to start production on its season 6, but actor Sam Heughan will reveal some details about Sassenach and his new series.

Some months ago the popular main actor of the Outlander series, Sam Heughan, had announced that he was preparing with his partner and work friend for a new series.

Heughan has been preparing alongside fellow Outlander series friend Graham McTavish to premiere his new book and series, Clanlands.

Sam Heughan has published a photo on his Instagram account in which he indicates that he will soon have an interview in which he will talk about his new series and Sassenach, See the publication below.

“I look forward to talking to @whiskypete this weekend and opening his box of treats, as well as talking about all things spirits!”

“Maybe we’ll also share a few shots of @sassenachspirits or two.”

The publication of actor Sam Heughan, made all the fans of the program go crazy, in which they congratulated the actor on his new book and his next series, “Men in Kilts.”

The actor will soon be sharing his interview in which he will talk all about the stories in his books and a little the story of Claire (Sassenach) from Outlander.



