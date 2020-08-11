Sam Fisher llega a Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft confirms that the protagonist of Splinter Cell is one of the new agents that we will handle in the new season of Rainbow Six Siege.

Sam Fisher is back … but not Splinter Cell. And seeing the appearance of the spy in Ghost Recon Breakpoint and the imminent Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, we are very afraid that it is the third time that happens. Still, it is still a source of joy that Ubisoft continues to count on the character, to the point of making him one of the stars of the new Rainbow Six Siege season. He will be one of the new agents that will arrive with Season 4 of Year 5, which will be called Operation Shadow Legacy and will be presented with a first Fisher gameplay on August 16 at 8:00 p.m., Spanish local time. All through a streaming that can be followed through the game’s Twitch channel.

Prepare. Execute. It disappears.

Fisher’s new foray into video games comes exactly seven years after his last adventure, Splinter Cell Blacklist (from 2013). And yes, it is worth that our hero has never been a kid and that perhaps he is thinking about retirement, but the character continues to occupy a very special place in the hearts of users, especially those who love stealth, who have not tired to ask for his return again and again. The very CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, had to go out to justify the absence of the saga recently, assuring that they would announce it “at some point”. It is one of those franchises like Prince of Persia, on which the company promises from time to time “to be gathering resources.” Fingers crossed that this new appearance of yours, the third of 2020, also serves as a preview of the future. After all, Sam’s voice actor in Italy, Luca Ward, said just a few days ago that there was already a new game underway. The clues are there.

Rainbow Six Siege is still sweet

As for Rainbow Six Siege, the game seems to have found the formula for eternal youth. Such is its success that Ubisoft has confirmed a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X that will be available on the same launch day for both consoles. It will include several improvements in the technical section and will not divide the community, as they will be completely cross-play. In addition, these versions will be totally free for holders of a copy of the game in the current generation. Policies that have led this chapter of the series to exceed 50 million players and have its own spin off, Rainbow Six Quarantine, scheduled for 2021. It seems incredible, but Operation Shadow Legacy that includes Fisher comes only a couple months after the last update, Operation Steel Wave, showing how alive its community is and the readiness of its contents to renew and continue to grow.



