Sam Bankman-Fried’s ‘Test’ NFT Sold for $270,000

“TEST” NFT, shared by Sam Bankman-Fried while announcing FTX’s NFT platform, sold for $270,000.

The NFT boom continues unabated despite the debates that it is a bubble. The most recent example of this, as quoted by CryptoPotato, is the ‘TEST’ NFT created by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

‘TEST’ NFT Sold for $270,000

As we reported yesterday, FTX US announced that it has launched a platform that allows users to print NFT.

After the platform went live, SBF created and put up for sale the first NFT. It was a handwritten “TEST” image with nothing else on it. 24 hours later this NFT was sold for $270,000.