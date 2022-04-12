Sam Asgari talks about Fatherhood after Britney Spears announced pregnancy: “It’s something I’ve always been looking forward to”

Celebrating his future! After Britney Spears shared that she was pregnant with her third child, Sam Asgari spoke about his love for his family.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asgari, 28, signed a picture of the Lions family on Instagram on Monday, April 11. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to. And I don’t take it lightly. This is the most important job I’ve ever done.”

Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old Grammy winner shocked her subscribers by announcing that she was expecting a baby.

“I lost so much weight to go on a trip to Maui, only to gain it again 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ 🤷🏼 ♀ ️ … I thought: “God… what happened to my stomach???” My husband said, “No, I’m pregnant from eating 🤪 !!!” So, I did a pregnancy test… and, well… I’m having a baby,” Spears wrote in a long Instagram post on Monday, April 11. “Four days later, I received a pregnancy test. A little more food is pregnant 🤰🏼 🙈 🙈 🙈 Growing !!! If there are two… I might just lose [sic] his 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 .”

The singer continued: “It’s hard because when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression… I have to say, it’s just terrible… women didn’t talk about it then… some considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… but now women talk about it every day … Thank God we don’t have to keep this pain a strict secret 🤫 😬 😬 😬 … This time I will do yoga 🧘 ♀ ️ every day !!! We give a lot of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Spears and Asgari first met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016 and became official on Instagram a year later. For many years, the couple has openly stated their plans to start a family.

“He has always dreamed of having children and thinks he will be a great father. He is natural among young children.”

The “Toxic” singer later talked about how her guardianship prevented her from having a child with her then boyfriend. “I would like to move forward gradually and I want to have a real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I’ve been told right now in custody that I can’t get married or have a baby,” Spears, who shares 15—year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden with ex Kevin Federline, told the judge in June 2021. “I have an intrauterine device inside me right now, so I won’t get pregnant. I wanted to remove the IUD to try to have another baby.”

A month before the custody of the “Crossroads” star was terminated in November 2021, Asgari asked Spears a question. “Today the couple officially announced their long—standing relationship and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed by him,” his manager Brandon Cohen told us in September 2021.

On the eve of the unexpected post, Spears Asgari spoke about the strong bond of the couple. “Everything is great,” he told Entertainment Tonight in late March. “We are so excited to start a new chapter, and everything is so positive from now on. From now on, everything will be new.”