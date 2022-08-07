Sam Asgari Defends Britney Spears after Kevin Federline Shade: “Keep My Wife’s Name Out of Your Mouth”

Britney Spears, Sam Asgari and Kevin Federline. Shutterstock (2)

In her corner. After Sam Asgari quickly denied Kevin Federline’s accusations against Britney Spears, the fitness coach has something to say.

“I wish him all the best and hope he has a more positive outlook for the future for the benefit of all participants,” Asgari, 28, wrote in his Instagram story on Saturday, August 6, referring to the 44—year-old Federline. “But for now: keep my wife’s name… out of your mouth.”

The Hacks star’s poignant social message came hours after the former dancer, who was married to 40-year-old Spears between 2004 and 2006, gave a candid interview about his teenage sons’ relationship with their mother.

“The boys have decided that they are not seeing her right now,” Federline told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday. “It’s been months since they’ve seen her. They decided not to go to her wedding.”

The DJ also claimed that sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, disagree with the “Crossroads” star’s explicit Instagram uploads.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe this is just another way she’s trying to express herself.’ But that doesn’t detract from the fact that it does to them. It’s hard,” Federline told the publication. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a teenager who has to go to high school.”

Asgari, for his part, quickly denied Federline’s accusations in a social media post. “His statement that children are distancing themselves has no basis, and it is irresponsible to make this statement publicly,” he wrote in his story on Saturday. “The boys are very smart, they will soon turn 18, and they will be able to make their own decisions and, perhaps, eventually realize that the “difficult” part was that the father, who worked little for more than 15 years, was a role model.”

The native of Iran continued: “I do not know [Kevin] personally and have nothing against him, except that he [decided] to denigrate my wife. His character is revealed through the approval of an abusive 13-year-old [conservatory], and his loyalty to [Jamie Spears] also indicates his approval at the time of his conception. …Anyone who approves of this is improperly profiting from it in some way. I will not comment on this issue, except to say that I have a job.”

The “Stronger” musician, who married Asgari in June after almost five years of marriage, was previously married to Federline two years before their divorce in 2007. The now-exes continued to raise their two sons after parting with Federline, who has custody rights in 70 percent of cases.