Sam Asgari Criticizes Kevin Federline after Statements about Britney Spears’ Sons

Clap back. Sam Asgari criticized Kevin Federline’s statements about Britney Spears’ sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

“His statement that children are distancing themselves has no basis, and it is irresponsible to make this public statement,” Asgari, 28, shared on Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6. “The boys are very smart, and they will soon turn 18. make their own decisions and, in the end, they can understand that the “difficult” part was having a father who worked little for more than 15 years as a role model.”

Federline, 44, commented on his ex-wife in a sit-down interview with the Daily Mail. “The boys decided that they would not see her now,” the former dancer explained. “It’s been months since they’ve seen her. They decided not to go to her wedding.”

Singer Stronger, who is now 40 years old, married a native of California in 2004 and filed for divorce in November 2006, two months after the birth of Jayden James. Their split was completed in 2007.

The Celebrity Fit Club alumni added that the boys were “happy” for their mom during her June wedding to Asgari, but Federline said that teenagers struggle with the star’s candid Instagram posts. Spears often posts semi-nude images on social media with long captions.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe this is just another way she’s trying to express herself.’ But that doesn’t detract from the fact that it does to them. It’s hard,” Federline said. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a teenager who has to go to high school.”

The Hacks actor also disagreed with this statement, saying Spears “has never posted nude selfies other than her ass.”

Spears’ husband also criticized Federline’s statements about custody, which was led by Jamie Spears. “They had a lot of questions about it,” Federline told the publication. “I don’t know if I can answer all the questions for them, but I was just trying to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and people were in the game to try to make it better. ”

He praised Britney’s father as a “really caring” man. “When Jamie came to power, everything got better. He saved her life,” Federline said. Earlier, he supported the pop star’s desire to end custody of adults and noted in his last interview that he was not sure that custody should last 13 years, starting in 2008 and officially ending in November 2021.

Asgari suggested that Britney’s ex spoke out because alimony payments will end when the boys turn 18.

In September 2019, Federline and the Mississippi-born star adjusted their custody agreement from 50-50 custody rights to 70 percent of the time with their father and 30 with their mother. The Grammy winner pays monthly alimony in the amount of $35,000 in accordance with a 2018 legal agreement.

“Kevin’s feed train will end soon [which] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” Asgari said. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him, except that he [decided] to denigrate my wife. His character is revealed through the approval of an abusive 13-year [custody], and his loyalty to Jamie also indicates his approval at the time of his conception.”

In conclusion, the coach stated that he is suspicious of anyone who sees guardianship in a positive light. “Things that are now considered normal problems and behaviors that are easily dealt with through therapy or other means have been exaggerated to justify a 13-year prison sentence,” Asgari said. “Anyone who approves of this is improperly taking advantage of it in some way. I will not comment on this issue, except to say that I have a job.”