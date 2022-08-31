Sam and Max Remasters are Coming to PlayStation

Favorite vigilante detectives Sam and Max are coming to PlayStation in remasters of their games Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space. Many players are happy to see that Sam & Max is coming to PlayStation for the first time with improved resolution, colors and animation quality.

Recently it became known that these two remasters will be released on PS5 and PS4 on September 29. In these games, players control the character of Sam, a detective who solves various puzzles and problems with chaotic and sometimes hilariously contrived actions. decisions. The games have dialogue trees with non-player characters that branch out into different story paths, which provides replay levels.

Sam is a six—foot detective dog who loves justice, and Max is a hyperkinetic rabbit-like creature with a taste for chaos. Together they represent Freelance Police, a unique comedy duo that has been entertaining fans for decades. In “Sam and Max Save the World” (also known as “Season One”), the duo confronts the media, the mafia, and even the government over a mind control scheme involving child stars. Sam & Max Save the World is getting a remaster — this is well-known information, as it was announced back in 2020 for the Nintendo Switch and PC, but the fact that it is coming to PlayStation for the first time is good news for PlayStation owners.

In Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (aka the Second Season) Sam and Max fight face-to-face with Santa Claus, race against an active volcano for a while, and even encounter a vampire. It was previously announced that Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space will receive a remaster, as was announced last year for the Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One, but it’s interesting to see that it will appear on new consoles as well.

In addition to these remasters, the latest installment of this franchise is Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual, and it’s a virtual reality game released last year. With all the news about Sam and Max in the media right now, many fans are probably excited to hear about any plans Telltale Games has for a new, larger project in the near future.

In addition, Telltale Games has a successful streak, most recently the gameplay of The Expanse was presented at Gamescom, which excited many fans. Of course, PlayStation players will also be happy to get their hands on updated versions of Sam and Max games.

Sam and Max Save the World Remastered has already been released on Nintendo Switch and PC and will be released on September 29 on PS4 and PS5.

Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered has already been released for Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox and will be released on September 29 for PS4 and PS5.