Salt Bae Was Fried For Trying to Take a Picture With Messi at The World Cup

Turkish chef Salt Bae has been sharply criticized by fans around the world for sneaking into a photo shoot with Lionel Messi during the World Cup.

Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, became an Internet celebrity in 2017 when videos about his signature salting technique made a splash online.

Since then, he has hosted many celebrities in his restaurants, including the likes of David Beckham, Diddy and Naomi Campbell. It is noteworthy that the Turkish deli previously met with the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

But many people agree that Salt Bae’s recent antics with the World Cup winner have gone too far.

Last Sunday, Messi led Argentina to the World Title against France. However, immediately after the victory, home viewers noticed one awkward moment — the invasion of Salt Bae.

The world-famous chef was spotted chasing Messi to take a picture and grabbed the footballer when his attempts to slow him down were ignored.

In the end, Salt Bae managed to take a picture next to Messi, but few people were impressed with how he did it.

Bobby Reagan of Barstool Sports joked that a professional football player deserved another trophy for avoiding Salt Bae for so long:

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

Others called it harassment, and some noted that FIFA should not have allowed the restaurateur on the field at all. Salt Bae suspending other world champions for photos with the golden trophy was also seen as “shriveling up.”

Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’a face 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PCmDN3MT62 — Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) December 19, 2022

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

Suffice it to say that Salt Bae, distracting Messi and other players from celebrating the World Cup, will not be remembered fondly.