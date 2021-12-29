Salt and Sanctuary, A New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Salt and Sanctuary: Epic Games Store continues to celebrate its holiday promotion. The new free game chosen is Salt and Sanctuary. We tell you how to complete your download on PC. Epic Games Store unveils its new free game as part of the Christmas in-store campaign. Salt and Sanctuary is the one chosen for the next 24 hours, who will take over from Moving Out. The RPG developed by Ska Studios will be available at no additional cost until December 30 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“Salt and Sanctuary combines a brutal, fast and complex combat in 2D with mechanics developed on the RPG”, reveals Ska Studios in its official description. “Discover, create and upgrade more than 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities and dungeons that succumb to blood.”