Salt and Sacrifice: 2d Souls-Like Gets New Gameplay

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Salt and Sacrifice: Today (26), during the Future Games Show broadcast, Salt and Sacrifice, continuation of the souls-like 2d Salt and Sanctuary, received more details and a new gameplay video, check out below:

The game will have online coop and invader mechanics as in the Dark Souls franchise, but it will be up to the player, who will be able to either enter a password in their session and invite only their friends, as well as just enjoy the PvE.

Salt and Sacrifice will be released on PS4 and PS5 in early 2022.

