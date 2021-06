Salt and Sacrifice: 2D Souls-Like Announced for PS4 and PS5

Salt and Sacrifice: Salt and Sanctuary arrived in May 2016 bringing a very irreverent gameplay, bringing a 2D RPG game with strong inspirations from the Dark Souls franchise. And today (10), its sequel was announced: Salt and Sacrifice. Check out the trailer below:

Salt and Sacrifice will arrive in 2022 for PS4, PS5 and PC.