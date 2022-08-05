Salma Hayek praises her director Angelina Jolie with big claims

Salma Hayek says Angelina Jolie is the best director she has ever worked with. Hayek began her career on television in Mexico in the late 1980s, and then made a breakthrough in Hollywood in the brutal action movie “Desperate.” From that moment on, her career began at a fast pace, when she starred in films such as “From Dusk to Dawn”, “Hasty Fools”, “Dogma” and “54”. directed by Angelina Jolie.

Jolie started her acting career at a very young age, but it wasn’t until 1995 in the movie “Hackers” that her career really took off. Subsequently, she starred in such popular films as “The Bone Collector”, “Hijack in 60 Seconds”, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. In 2007, Jolie jumped into the director’s chair with the documentary “A Place in Time”. However, her first narrative feature appeared in the 2011 film In the Land of Blood and Honey. Since then , she has directed three more films: “Unbroken”, “By the Sea” and “First they killed my father”. Now Jolie is working on her next picture “Without Blood” — a story based on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco about injuries and healing after the war. In the film, Hayek plays the main role along with Demian Bishir from Godzilla vs. Kong.

In a recent interview with People, Hayek praised Jolie’s talent as a director. Discussing “Without Blood,” Hayek stated that Jolie is “probably the best director I’ve ever worked with. And I’ve worked with some pretty good ones.” Thanks to Hayek’s long, legendary career, the actress praises her director very much. Read more about what Hayek said about Jolie below.

“I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this could be her best or one of the best.”

“It was a tough movie. And then somehow it was joyful to suffer so much [because]… she was stunningly good.”

Hayek’s comments are the highest praise any director can receive from an actor, especially from an actor who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years. Hayek’s statements gain even more weight if you look at the long list of famous Hollywood directors in her filmography, such as Robert Rodriguez, Kevin Smith, Oliver Stone, Steven Soderbergh, Robert Towne, Ridley Scott and Chloe Zhao. Putting Jolie above the Oscar and Golden Globe winners is a huge compliment.

Thanks to Hayek’s rich experience, who has starred in more than fifty films, she can confidently recognize talent when she sees it. Jolie has proven herself as an actress again and again, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film “Interrupted Life”. Nevertheless, since she has only five narrative films in her record as a director, and the films “Unbroken” and “First They Killed My Father” have received critical acclaim, she still has decades to please the audience with her directorial work. “Without Blood” is currently in production and has no set release date yet.