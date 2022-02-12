Salesforce May Start Offering Cloud Service to NFTs

NFT: According to information revealed by the newspaper CNBC, the US company Salesforce is planning to launch a cloud service for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Supposedly, the company has already communicated the employees about the new stage and should enter this universe soon.

A company official revealed that Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor held an online event to discuss the new strategy with the company’s employees. Interest in the market is nothing new, as in December 2021, Salesforce’s director of market strategy, Mathew Sweezey, said that this year, “pioneering brands will seek to create new utilities through NFTs.”

Expansion of NFTs

“To unleash its full potential, brands will have to start creating utility through the token. In 2022, you will hear a lot more about NFTs and there will be winners and losers,” Sweezey said.

Salesforce is a company that provides cloud-based software for sales reps, marketing departments, electronics vendors, and more. Now, the company can offer an OpenSea platform-style service, where you can securely host and sell NFTs.

In addition to being the CEO of Salesforce, Benioff also owns the communication vehicle Time, so the company’s entry into the NFTs market may represent more security for the universe of non-fungible tokens.