Salesforce buys Slack in $ 27.7 billion deal

This Tuesday (1), what was expected became reality. Salesforce announced that it will in fact buy Slack, one of the main business communication tools on the market, in a transaction of $ 27.7 billion, divided into cash ($ 26.79 billion) and shares (0.0776). It is the largest acquisition in its history, which will help the cloud computing company to go head-to-head with Microsoft.

Stewart Butterfield, Slack’s founder and CEO, will continue to lead the company, which will become an operating unit of its owner and “deeply integrated into the Salesforce cloud”, in addition to the new “Salesforce Customer 360 face”, a customer management platform of the giant, declare those responsible for the operation.

The novelty is expected to materialize in the second quarter of 2021, after regulatory approval. This, however, is not Salesforce’s first billionaire move, since last year it invested $ 15.7 billion in Tableau, which specializes in data analysis – and in 2018 it added MuleSoft (US $ 6.5 billion); in 2016, Demandware (US $ 2.8 billion); and, in 2013, ExactTarget (US $ 2.5 billion). Smaller acquisitions, around US $ 1 billion, have also occurred.

Heavenly Encounter

In a statement addressed to the team of Slack professionals, Butterfield highlights: “Our mission, our vision, our goals, our priorities, our values ​​and our ambitions remain the same. We are not changing our roadmap, our brand or the way we do business. ”

“Stewart and his team have built one of the most beloved platforms in the history of enterprise software, with an incredible ecosystem around them. This is a heavenly gathering. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of the industry and transform the way everyone works in the world. completely digital and from anywhere. I’m very happy to welcome Slack to Salesforce Ohana as soon as the deal closes, ”says Marc Benioff, CEO of the company.

It is currently worth about $ 220 billion.



