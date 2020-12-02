Salesforce buys Slack for $ 27.7 billion

Slack, the corporate communications platform, is acquired by Salesforce for $ 27.7 billion. This deal, which is the largest acquisition in the history of software company Salesforce, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield will continue to manage the service in the new term. According to the announcement, Slack will continue its current activities. While it is stated that the messaging platform will be strongly integrated into Salesforce Cloud; It was stated that Slack will be the new interface of Salesforce’s customer management platform, Salesforce Customer 360.

Salesforce, founded by Marc Benioff, prepares management software and cloud services for companies. Salesforce, which helps companies transition to the cloud, grew at a record rate with the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Salesforce has been looking for a customer-facing product for some time, according to The Financial Times. The company, aiming to strengthen its hand against Microsoft in this way, seems to have found what it was looking for in Slack. Before Slack, Salesforce paid the highest amount for the analytics firm Tableau, which it bought last year for $ 15.7 billion.

Slack purchased by Salesforce is among the most popular corporate communication platforms in recent years. However, with the growth of Microsoft’s Teams platform, Slack, which had a little trouble in 2020, complained to the European Union on the grounds that it was acting against Microsoft.



