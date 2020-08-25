Sales Packs of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

It has been revealed how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which was introduced last week, will be presented to players. Accordingly, players will have 3 different packages. One of these packages will especially appeal to the new generation consoles.

Activision released the first promotional video of its new game Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War, which appeared surprisingly last week. The game, which became official with the video, has already managed to attract many Call of Duty fans. Fans began to expect the Black Ops series to tell a good story again.

In the trailer released by Activision, it was stated that the game will be announced on August 26. However, although the game has not been introduced yet, pre-order packages of the game have already started to appear. According to the pictures of the resulting and shared packages, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War may annoy those who want to play the game on a new generation console.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War packs:

According to the images shared by many Reddit and Twitter users, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have three different packages. These packages will be in the form of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle.

Although the first two packages of the game are standard packages in today’s games, the third package will be exclusive to the next generation console players, according to estimates. Those who want to play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles with all the possibilities offered by the console will have to buy this package.

According to estimates, the third package, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle, will present graphics that the Standard Edition does not offer. So if you want to play the game with new generation graphics and possibly higher FPS values, the Standard Edition will not work for you.

Of course, let’s say this is just an estimate for now. Perhaps Activision clearly explains the features of these packages on the day it launches the game. Nevertheless, we can definitely say that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle will be a package related to the next generation consoles.



