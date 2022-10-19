Sales Of Jack Sparrow Halloween Costumes “Viral” After Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

It is reported that sales of Jack Sparrow Halloween costumes have skyrocketed after the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in five films of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the latest of which is 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

According to TMZ, the world’s largest costume seller Halloweencostumes.com This year I increased sales of Jack Sparrow outfits by 90 percent.

The retailer sells two different character costumes — a basic one priced from $85 to $95 (from 75 to 84 pounds) and a premium class from $245 to $299 (from 216 to 264 pounds). According to the publication, the reserves have already been depleted by more than 85 percent.

The sales increase came after the trial of Depp Heard’s ex-wife earlier this year, when the actor sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 article in The Washington Post.

The trial ended in June when the jury sided with Depp, who was awarded $10 million (£8 million) in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million for a counterclaim against Depp.

In July, Hurd filed a formal notice of appeal against the results of the trial.

Currently, the sixth part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is in development, which is considered the first without Jack Sparrow.