Salem Lot’s Star Explains Why The Film Adaptation of Stephen King’s Story Is So Scary

The star of the upcoming horror film “The Lot of Salem” explains why it’s so scary to film the story of Stephen King. King’s novel of the same name was first released in 1975 and has since become one of King’s most notable works, along with works such as “The Shining”, “It” and “Carrie”. Although The Fate of Salem has been adapted into several TV shows and miniseries in the past, it was announced in April 2019 that New Line Cinema would release The Fate of Salem as a feature film.

“Salem’s Lot” follows Ben Mears, a writer who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in Maine to try to write his next novel, but Ben realizes that the town is being hunted by a vampire who has begun turning the residents into vampires themselves. In April 2020, it was announced that Gary Doberman, the screenwriter of the films “The Curse of Annabel” and “It”, will direct the film adaptation. A year later, actor Lewis Pullman was cast in the lead role of Ben Mears. Most recently, Pullman starred in the romantic drama Press Play.

Related: Every Stephen King Horror Film Adaptation that the Author Hates

In an exclusive interview for Screen Rant, Pullman told why the Stephen King horror movie adaptation is so scary. Pullman says that, in addition to King’s terrifying horror, it is frightening to adapt a work by an author with such a strong legacy and accurately adapt such a long story. Like many of King’s books, The Fate of Salem is very long, which is why so many adaptations of this story have been formatted as miniseries or two-part series, and Pullman says that compressing the book into one feature film is extremely difficult. Read Pullman’s full comment below:

To talk about the terrible for two reasons! Because this is Stephen King, and his legacy is strong for some reason. And then there’s the material.

“The Lot of Salem” is just one of the coolest books, and I think there’s a reason why it didn’t become a separate book. It was done in the form of this two-part series, but it’s such a long book. It’s hard to fit this into a feature film, but [writer-director] Gary Doberman really got into the spirit of this genre. It feels like he has the freedom to play with it a bit and reinvent it.

Having written 64 novels in 46 years and being considered one of the most prolific writers in the world, adapting King’s story in a different format is a daunting task, especially very long stories. However, “Salem’s Lot” has only 439 pages, which is nothing compared to “King’s IT”, which is 1,138 pages. Since the 2017 film adaptation of “It” became a hit at the box office and among horror fans, there is proof that adaptations of King’s longer novels can be very successful, and since Doberman wrote scripts for both “It” and “It 2”, the director has a rich experience of successfully adapting King’s horror stories for the cinema screen.

Earlier this year, the film adaptation of King’s “Arsonist” was released in theaters in May and suffered a box office failure, partly due to the fact that it was available on Peacock. If THIS proves that the film adaptation of King’s works can be a huge success, “Firestarter” is proof to the contrary, and it is still unknown which way “Salem’s Lot” will go. Although “The Fate of Salem” won’t be in theaters until September 9, 2022, viewers can still see Pullman in Press Play, which is currently in theaters and available on demand.