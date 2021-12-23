Sale PS4 And PS5: 15 Great Sale Games That You Cannot Miss This Christmas

PS4: We selected some of the best deals for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games in the 2021 Christmas deals. Black Friday is over and Cyber ​​Monday is over, but the sales don’t stop. And it is that taking advantage of the arrival of the Christmas season, PlayStation has announced hundreds of offers in the PS Store for PS4 and PS5 video games. How could it be otherwise, at MeriStation we have not resisted and we have prepared our private selection. Quality games that should not be missed and are now available at a bargain price.

The Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 was It Takes Two, which has also won the GOTY award on MeriStation. The game developed by Hazelight is at an irresistible price on the PS Store sales. Other powerful titles such as FIFA 22, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Deathloop or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are also among the discounted products.

Do not miss these games at a reduced price

FIFA 22 for PS4 for 34.99 euros (50% discount, before 69.99 euros)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Definitive Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 59.99 euros (25% discount, before 79.99 euros)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 for 59.99 euros (25% discount, before 79.99 euros)

It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (50% discount, before 39.99 euros)

Deathloop for PS5 for 34.99 euros (50% discount, before 69.99 euros)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS4 and PS5 for 45.49 euros (35% discount, before 69.99 euros)

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for PS5 for 59.99 euros (25% discount, before 79.99 euros)

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4 for 45.49 euros (35% discount, before 69.99 euros)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 and PS5 for 29.99 euros (25% discount, before 59.99 euros)

GTA V: Premium Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 14.69 euros (58% discount, before 34.99 euros)

NBA 2K22 for PS5 for 33.74 euros (55% discount, before 74.99 euros)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PS4 and PS5 for 34.99 euros (50% discount, before 69.99 euros)

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5 for 24.99 euros (50% discount, before 49.99 euros)

Life is Strange: True Colors for PS4 and PS5 for 38.99 euros (35% discount, before 59.99 euros)

Resident Evil Village for PS4 and PS5 for 30.09 euros (57%, before 69.99 euros)