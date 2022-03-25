Sale of new PC games with discounts on God Of War, Golden Ring and more

Currently, Green Man Gaming sells hundreds of games, including Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, God of War and others. Most of the discounts will be valid only until the end of March, so come and check out the catalog while you have the opportunity.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak won’t be released until June 30th, but you can get the DLC for just $35 before it’s released. The expansion will bring a bunch of new equipment, monsters and maps to Rise, as well as new abilities for each of the 14 types of weapons.

If you haven’t plunged into the frustratingly hilarious chaos of the Elden Ring yet, you’ll find it now at a $10 discount. Our review gave it a perfect 10/10, stating that the game “will go down in history as one of the greatest games of all time.” It’s not easy, but those who want to waste time are doomed to get lost in the Interim.

Some other well-known games, such as God of War and Outriders, are also sold at a discount. The great skateboarding game OlliOlli World is one of the new games on sale, and the Rad Edition costs only $31.

The full sale of Green Man Gaming covers hundreds of titles, but below we have highlighted the most profitable options.