Sale of Maya Vander from Sunset suffered a miscarriage 6 months after stillbirth: “Don’t take things for granted”

I am grateful for my family. The star of the series “Sunset” Maya Vander said that just six months after the birth of a stillborn child, she suffered another pregnancy loss.

“I’ve had a very crazy week,” the 39—year-old real estate agent posted on her Instagram story on Tuesday, June 21. so lucky to be their mom!! They bring joy and happiness into my life!! Embrace and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”

Vander shared this news along with a photo of her sleeping son Aiden, 3 years old. She shares a little boy and his sister Elle, 2, with her husband David Miller.

The Netflix star gave birth to a stillborn son when she was 38 weeks pregnant in December 2021. “I’ve always heard about it, but I never thought I’d be part of the statistics,” she wrote at the time. “Instead of having a baby, I come home with a memory box. I don’t wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I could not even imagine would ever happen to me. Considering I’m sharing my pregnancy on the show, I knew I’d have to post about it and avoid the “when are you having a baby” question. You will always be in our hearts, little Mason.”

A few days after the tragic news was announced, she opened up to Us Weekly shortly after the loss in hopes of helping other grieving mothers feel less alone.

“My family is devastated,” the Israeli native told Us. “My baby’s due date was just around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. …My husband is heartbroken, and I know I have to be strong for him and for our family.”

She felt “grateful” for her two “beautiful” children, but their presence could not completely “ease [her] pain.” Vander added: “Time will help, but I was defeated at a very late stage. I have lost my son, and the pain will always be with me.”

The realtor from Miami explained that at that time it was unclear why her son did not survive. “I gave birth to a normal baby who looked like he was sleeping. It will haunt me forever,” Vander told Us.

The founder of Maya Vander Group said that the autopsy is being conducted in the hope that she will get real answers, which she told during the reunion in May, especially for the fifth season of Selling Sunset.

“I had 38 weeks, and apparently it was an accident. We received the autopsy report about a month ago,” she told the Tan France presenter. “It was just an accident with [the umbilical cord] mixed with the swallowed placenta. But I feel much better. And you know, I have a husband. He’s great. My kids are great. They, you know, support me, and I have a job and I’m busy, so I don’t have time to sit and cry all day.”