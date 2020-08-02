Salda Lake Flocked with Visitors After Sharing NASA

in Burdur, Turkey “Maldives” to Salt Lake nicknamed, it was recently shared at NASA’s social media accounts. With the feast, the lake was almost flooded with visitors.

NASA recently announced that the Salda Lake, one of the most unique places in our country, and the Jezero Crater on Mars are geologically similar. With a white sandy beach and turquoise water of “Turkey in the Maldives” associated with the name Salt Lake has seen an unprecedented influx of visitors after the NASA statement. People who came to Salda Lake in Yeşilova district of Burdur during the holiday, shared these memories with everyone via social media posts.

NASA has said from its social media account that Lake Salda is geologically similar to the Jezero Crater on Mars. Salda Lake, which was popular before this, hosted many tourists, especially local tourists from Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir and Antalya after this announcement.

In general, tourists in the White Islands, Public Beach and Nature Park have entered the lake from time to time due to the hot weather. Turkey’s people from Salt Lake with a 2-3 day tour all around the lake were fascinated by the image, but in this process was found to be sufficient measures against coronaviruses.

Lake Salda makes a difference not only with its unique natural beauty and scenery, but also with its scientific aspect. Professor of Geology Engineering, Hacettepe University. Dr. Candan Gökçeoğlu said that the reason for NASA’s interest in Lake Salda was due to the morphological similarity of the Jezero Crater on Mars. The Perseverance spacecraft currently traveling to Mars will take samples from the red planet and its minerals will be compared. Stating that algae named stromatolite, which are highly primitive creatures, are located in Lake Salda, Gökçeoğlu stated that some similarities were established between this region and Mars.

Algae are very important creatures, especially to create life and atmosphere. Our world also benefited from this algae 3.5 – 4 billion years ago in order for life to be favorable. Gökçeoğlu, in his statement about Lake Salda, said: “Is NASA like Mars now 3.5 billion years ago? He is trying to understand this, so the samples that the spacecraft will bring to the world about whether there are really primitive creatures’ activity will provide a full understanding of this. The data currently available show that Jezero on Mars, both morphologically and mineralogically, is very similar to our Salda, with strong signs supporting this similarity. That’s why NASA is closely interested in Lake Salda. “



